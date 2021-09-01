Wawa gas station pump Emmaus

Wawa has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit over a data security breach.

The company will pay up to $9 million in cash and gift cards to settle the suit.

The breach happened between March 4, 2019 and Dec. 12, 2019, and customers' card information was compromised.

Customers who used a credit or debit card between those dates may be eligible to be part of the settlement. They have until Nov. 29, 2021 to file a claim.

Payouts include a $5 Wawa gift card, $15 gift card or cash up to $500, depending on the impact of customer's card use.

Details and legal options are available online.

