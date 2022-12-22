With a smorgasbord of conditions expected in our area, preparing to deal with all types of bad weather can be difficult.

The National Weather Service is calling it a "once in a generation" storm.

The powerful winter storm threatens to bring rain, wintry precipitation and heavy winds, followed by plummeting temperatures through Saturday.

"It's really important for homeowners and renters to be proactive, and to have their homes or their apartments, condos ready," Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs for AAA East Central, said.

So with everything from potential flooding to freezing, how do we prepare?

Podguski says first, know where your homes' water shutoff valves are, so you can turn them off in the event a pipe freezes and bursts. But leave the valves open during the freeze and set your faucets to perform a slow drip overnight.

"So the pipes don't freeze, is really the key there," Podguski said.

AAA also suggests keeping bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to let warm air circulate around the pipes.

It also says to stock up on anything you may need for in the house or on the road.

"I should say really first and foremost is, if you do not have to go out during a storm, during a blizzard, you know it's best to stay home," Podguski said.

But if you do need to hit the road, here's a list of things the National Weather Service suggests bringing along: jumper cables, flashlights, first aid kits, water and blankets, among other items.

And that extreme cold can lead to frost bite.

"It's surprising how fast you can develop frost bite, just minutes, depending how fast the weather drops," Dr. Andrew Miller, the medical director with Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest Emergency Department, said.

Miller says to especially minimize cold air to those extremities:

"Things that go first, the nose, the ears, the toes," he said. "If they start turning white, if you start having pain, then you want to try to warm them up as quickly as possible. Definitely don't get hot water or put your hands in hot water."

For a longer list of things to prepare for, head to the National Weather Service website.

AAA also has winter weather advice on its website.

For information on power outages, head to PPL's website.