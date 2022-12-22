Following a wet Thursday, the wintry weather is about to take a sharp turn, straight downward, as an arctic cold front is expected to blast through by midday Friday.

With a smorgasbord of conditions expected in our area, preparing to deal with all types of bad weather can be difficult.

The National Weather Service is calling it a "once in a generation" storm. The powerful winter storm threatens to bring rain, wintry precipitation and heavy winds, followed by plummeting temperatures through Saturday.

"It's really important for homeowners and renters to be proactive, and to have their homes or their apartments, condos ready," Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs for AAA East Central, said.

So with everything from potential flooding to freezing, how do we prepare?

Podguski says leave the faucet dripping overnight to prevent valves from freezing. But in case a pipe does freeze and burst, know where your homes' water shutoff valves are, so you can turn them off.

"So the pipes don't freeze, is really the key there," Podguski said.

AAA also suggests keeping bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to let warm air circulate around the pipes.

It also says to stock up on anything you may need for in the house or on the road.

"I should say really first and foremost is, if you do not have to go out during a storm, during a blizzard, you know it's best to stay home," Podguski said.

But if you do need to hit the road, here's a list of things the National Weather Service suggests bringing along: jumper cables, flashlights, first aid kits, water and blankets, among other items.

And that extreme cold can lead to frost bite.

"It's surprising how fast you can develop frost bite, just minutes, depending how fast the weather drops," Dr. Andrew Miller, the medical director with Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest Emergency Department, said.

Miller says to especially minimize cold air to those extremities:

"Things that go first, the nose, the ears, the toes," he said. "If they start turning white, if you start having pain, then you want to try to warm them up as quickly as possible. Definitely don't get hot water or put your hands in hot water."

"We just want to make sure that we can restore the blood flow as much as possible," Miller said. "What can happen, I mean, you can lose certain parts of those body parts."

69 News meteorologists say it's possible the expected arctic blast Friday comes after all the wetness dries up. But with potential flooding on the way, it's also possible things could get icy, depending when the temperatures drop on Friday.

"Probably the main thing that we see are the car accidents," Miller said, "because people are out on the road, and then all of a sudden the roads slick up."

if those roads get icy, the same goes for your driveway.

"If you take your your pets out for a walk, just be very careful because you know, the chances of slipping and falling is very likely," Miller said.

For a longer list of things to prepare for, head to the National Weather Service website.

AAA also has winter weather advice on its website.

For information on power outages, head to PPL's website.