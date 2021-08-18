LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A little creature from down under had been seen hopping around eastern parts of Lebanon County until Wednesday.
"Our officers did a great job," said Ofc. Charles Lincoln, of the Pennsylvania Game Commission's southeastern office.
Viewer video showed a wayward wallaby jumping around Bethel Township, Lebanon County, just a few miles outside of Berks County.
"Since there was nobody licensed in that area to have a wallaby and there's no zoos in the area," Lincoln said, "we felt it was more likely illegally transported into the commonwealth and held illegally."
The furry little marsupial — native to Australia and a part of the kangaroo family — was first seen days ago, but it had eluded capture. Then, a break in the chase came Wednesday morning, when a man called the police.
"[The neighbor] said it was in his yard," said Lincoln. "We were actually able to get officers there on site and they were able to tranquilize it."
Officials said the wallaby was taken to a secure facility that is licensed to handle it.
"There's a lot of people trying to get wallabies and everything else you can think of; alligators and everything else," said Lincoln. "What they don't think about is it's cute when you first see it, or it's little, but then it grows up and becomes a problem. Either it gets out on its own or people release it. It's just not a good thing to have in the wilds of Pennsylvania."