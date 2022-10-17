On Monday the student loan forgiveness website went live and that means big news for graduates who are working to pay off their loans, but not everyone agrees with the plan.

“Perhaps we are forgiving $10,000 for folks who went to college, and who still have student loan debt, who's paying it back, it's being paid back by the children who haven't even gone to college yet,” said South Carolina Republican state Rep. Tom Rice.

In a House committee meeting, several Republican officials slammed Biden's forgiveness plan in what they call a desperate reelection attempt that will put Americans further into debt.

“He needs to sit down with Republicans and work together on policies that will focus with precision on bringing down inflation, on increasing energy made here in America and implementing tax policies,” said Texas Republican state Rep. Kevin Brady.

Biden says Republican criticism of the plan is unfounded.

“I will never apologize for helping working Americans and middle-class people as they recover from the pandemic,” Biden said.

Bidens plan includes $10,000 of student debt cancelled for individuals making less than $125,000 a year, and Pell Grant recipients are eligible for an additional $10,000.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement that "more than 8 million Americans are — starting this week — on their way to receiving life-changing relief.”

Despite Monday's meeting the Biden administration is still planning to push forward with debt cancellation.