Wegmans Food Markets announced it is hosting a virtual hiring event, seeking to fill nearly 400 part- and full-time positions across 16 stores throughout Pennsylvania.
This event will take place Tuesday, January 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. according to the official press release.
Available positions include customer service roles throughout the stores in merchandising, service, culinary, and perishable departments. All interviews for this event will be conducted virtually, via phone, with no video included.
Officials say interested applicants should submit an online application in advance of the Pennsylvania Hiring Event. A member of the Wegmans hiring team will contact applicants to schedule a time for a phone interview.