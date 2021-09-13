HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania Corrections Secretary John Wetzel is soon leaving the job he’s held for a more than a decade.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday Wetzel will be replaced by George Little, a top administrator at the agency. Little has served Corrections as a deputy secretary overseeing community corrections, parole and probation field supervision services, and parole re-entry operations.
A Pennsylvania native, Little previously served the state of Tennessee in various capacities for 26 years, according to a news release from the governor's office. He served as Regional Probation Director, Warden and Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction, as well as Director of the Shelby County Tennessee Division of Corrections.
Between periods of corrections service, Little served as Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Memphis. While serving there, he was responsible for oversight of the Memphis Police and Fire Departments, the Second Chance program and Workforce Development.
Wetzel was first named to the job in 2011 by then-Gov. Tom Corbett, a Republican. His last day with the state is Oct. 1, and he plans to work in the private sector. Little joined the state prison system as director of community corrections in 2016 before becoming an executive deputy secretary.
Little will assume the role as Acting Secretary on Oct. 2.