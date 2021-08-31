In the Lehigh Valley and beyond, rain is the name of the game over the next 24 hours.
"The effects are gonna be two-fold," says meteorologist Dan Skeldon. "If you're in most of our area, rain is the biggest concern and flash flooding is the biggest concern."
Skeldon says Ida's remnants would cause concern on their own, but couple that with Fred two weeks ago, then Henri last week, and now Ida...
"The threat of flooding just continues to add up with each tropical system that comes through the area," Skeldon explains.
All that rain means the ground is just saturated, so it's not going to be able to soak up the 3 to 6 inches most of the area will now get with Ida, Skeldon says - and especially not the 6 to 8 inches some of the higher elevations could see.
"It's worth noting, that whether you get three, whether you get five inches, whether you get seven, you're likely going to get some flooding regardless, just because again, the ground is just so primed, it's like a wet sponge. It can't soak up anything because it's been so wet over the past few weeks," he says.
Dan says, the worst of it will be from 2 p.m. Wednesday to about 2 a.m. Thursday, when heavy rain could create flash flooding, flood basements, and cause creeks and streams to overflow.
He doesn't expect any tornadoes in the Lehigh Valley area, but says there could be some to our south.
Best thing to do? Pay attention to the forecast, download the weather app, and make sure your cell phone is charged, because it'll automatically alert you if there's any tornadoes or flash flooding in your area.
"This should be a quick-hitting event," Dan says, adding "The worst of it lasts 12 hours or less, but it can really pack a punch during those 12 hours it's here."
But after that? Skeldon says by Thursday, the skies will be sunny. So, in the meantime, button up and batten down.