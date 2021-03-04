As David Newell pursues his MBA at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, he encountered another challenge in searching for COVID-19 vaccines for his parents.
"VaccinatePA.org and including the CDC's partner VaccineFighter.org are really focused on telling you where doses are available, which is necessary but not sufficient to get vaccinated because what you really need is an appointment," said Newell.
Out of that potentially life-saving pursuit of an appointment for his parents, Newell gave life to the Find A Shot website, an aggregate search site for vaccination appointments anywhere in the country.
"Instead of needing to go search each individual pharmacy site and frequently within those, store by store, you do one search on FindAShot.org, which shows the aggregate availability," Newell explained.
The website is still in its infancy, but its founder says it's already helping people here in Pennsylvania and beyond.
"It's taken off quite a bit in the last week," Newell said. "As I last looked, there were over 700 people currently on the site. We have a lot of people in the Pennsylvania-New Jersey area. Also in Texas."
Now, in a short time, his online efforts to "leave no appointment behind" have come full circle, as he's helping others in the same spot where he was, months ago.
"We've received over fifty donations directly to help cover our server costs and most of those have come with a thank you for this site," Newell said "They were able to find an appointment, typically for their parents."
Visit the Find A Shot website to search for available COVID-19 vaccination appointments.