HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Democrats will be the majority party in the Pennsylvania State House for the first time since 2010.

That's after Melissa Cerrato won the 151st District in Montgomery County, in a super close race, that was called recently.

So, what does this majority mean for Democrats?

"This is the first time where we're going to have an opportunity to set the agenda to control what bills come up," said state Rep. Peter Schweyer.

Through his entire 8-year career as a member of the state House, the representative from Allentown has been in the minority, until now. Now Democrats will have a slight majority, as they won at least 102 of the 203 seats.

"So, whether you have a one-person majority or a 30-person-majority, the leader of the House, the Majority Leader of the House decides what votes are going to come up," he said.

He adds that raising the minimum wage, increasing protections for the LGBT community, and better housing protection are on the top of his list.

"My job in the Senate will not change, it may make it more difficult for bills to clear the House and the Senate," said Republican David Argall, who represents parts of Schuylkill, Berks, and Carbon counties.

Argall is hopeful Governor-elect Josh Shapiro takes a different tone than outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf, as Wolf was notorious with Republicans for vetoing their bills.

"And remember, Josh Shapiro served with me in the state House, he knows what it's like to be a legislator. Tom Wolf never had that experience, and tried to ignore us as much as humanly possible," Argall said.

While Democrats won 102 seats, only 99 members will be in Harrisburg in January. One is heading to Congress, another will be the new Lt. Governor, and a third died but was still elected. Special elections to fill the seats could be in March, putting into question who will be running the House, at least until then.

Schweyer says all three are in safe Democratic districts, and he expects the Democrats to keep control.

"Our friends in the minority party, the GOP in the House are going to have to make a decision of are they going to want two months of chaos for what is a fait accompli, an inevitability, of a Democratic majority, or are they interested in governing?" he questioned.

Time will tell, at least until those special elections.