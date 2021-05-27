HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is now the first state to allow the General Assembly to override a disaster declaration with a simple majority after voters approved two ballot questions in the recent primary election. That could have huge impacts on the state's funding in an emergency.
"It allowed us to draw down emergency money across the board that has helped provide support for small business, supports folks that are unemployed," said Democratic State Rep. Peter Schweyer (District 22).
Disaster declarations allow states to pull hundreds of millions in federal funding for things like unemployment, PPE, and the National Guard. If lawmakers were to override that in the future, the state could miss out on those funds.
"For short-term things, no. For long-term issues, yeah, there could be a problem,” said Democratic State Rep. Mike Schlossberg. He says he's concerned. Some amendments already being put forth by Republicans would end the declaration entirely, and the money that goes with it.
"Now a decision has to be made by the Republican majority in the Legislature about just what they want to do," Schlossberg said.
However, Republican State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie says the majority of Republicans only want to end certain portions of the orders that they say went too far: "We are going to probably extend the emergency declaration to continue to receive that federal funding."
They're currently working on that legislation. They technically can't do anything until the vote is certified later this month.
"It does take time to unwind those things, go through them, figure out what needs to be extended," Mackenzie said.