ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Within hours after registration opened Wednesday, all appointments for Allentown Health Bureau's upcoming COVID vaccine clinic had been filled.
On Tuesday, the state announced it was expanding vaccine eligibility to people ages 65 and older and younger people with serious health problems.
Health Director Vicky Kistler said the news was a little surprising but the city will make it work.
"We have learned in this process, through the whole COVID pandemic that you have to be able to change gears quickly. We are doing our best to respond to changes as they come, we're just asking the public to be patient," Kistler said.
Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, an infectious disease expert at St. Luke's University Health Network, said the new guidelines mean about 3.5 million more people are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania but the state only has about 1 million doses available.
St. Luke's is allowing anyone to register for a vaccine. When you're eligible, an appointment will be made. The number of appointments is based on the number of doses of vaccine available. Providers get their doses from the state, which gets them from the federal government.
"If you call right now, we will get you in the queue. If you're over the age of 75, we can pretty much guarantee that we will not only put you in the queue but we will give you an appointment to get that vaccine," Jahre said.
Jahre says with two new COVID vaccines on the cusp of emergency approval, he expects the vaccine supply to increase significantly over the next weeks and months.
He anticipates the general public will have access to the vaccine by March or April.