EASTON, Pa. - As people are headed outside to enjoy warmer weather, state officials are raising awareness about a different tick-borne virus that's becoming more prevalent in Pennsylvania. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Deer Tick Virus has now been found in 15 counties throughout the state.
"There's a new variant out there in the deer ticks," said Colleen Connolly, a spokesperson for the PA Department of Environmental Protection.
Deer Tick Virus is called Powassan when it's transferred to humans.
"Within the last year, they found a few places in the state where the presence is higher than expected in a couple of very localized specific spots," said Leah Lind, the Lyme and other tick-borne disease coordinator at the PA Department of Health's Bureau of Epidemiology.
Those areas include Wyoming, Clearfield and Centre counties.
But it's still rare. The statewide infection rate outside of the hotspots is 0.6% of ticks sampled.
"It's been found in Monroe County in the Poconos and in Schuylkill County," said Connolly.
While the PA Department of Health only knows about 10 cases in humans since 2011, it says that number can be higher, because most cases are believed to be asymptomatic.
"The ones that we do know about tend to present pretty, pretty severely," said Lind. "Encephalitis, meningitis, seizures."
Experts say don't panic but take your usual tick precautions. They remind people there is no flu in the summer, so if you have those symptoms, it could be any tick-borne disease. While some of those diseases take longer to transmit, it's believed humans can get Powassan within 15 minutes of a bite.
"Doing that prevention before you go outdoors is key for this," said Jamie DelCane, the public health research coordinator at the Dr. Jane Huffman Wildlife Genetics Institute at East Stroudsburg University.
East Stroudsburg University has a lab that tests ticks Pennsylvanians find on themselves or their pets for free.
"They would submit it to us," said DelCane. "We would notify them throughout the whole process, and at the end, they'll get a lab analysis, which can be shown to the medical provider or a veterinarian, and that'll guide them for treatment, if any treatments are needed."
ESU is expecting more samples as summer approaches. It posts statistics about tick diseases on www.ticklab.org.
Lind reminds people: don't only take precautions when you go hiking or camping; she says most people have tick encounters in their own yards.
"We also recommend using permethrin," said Lind. "Permethrin is an insecticide, and it is not used on your body. It can be sprayed on shoes, socks, clothing, things like that."
Research about Deer Tick Virus is ongoing.
"Because it is such a rare disease, we really don't have a lot of studies or data on it yet, so there's a lot that we don't know," said Lind.