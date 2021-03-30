As schools open up and summer camps start to fill up, the Wolf administration has updated its guidance on summer camps.

This year organized camps can operate at up to 75% of the maximum capacity under the new state health order that was amended this month. But, as far as mitigation efforts put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19, not much has changed.

"Most of those recommendations are very similar to last year and underscores following mitigation strategies and ensuring that whatever group size limitations are in place are also being followed at that time," said Matt Stem, deputy secretary of the state Department of Education.

Masks must be worn, and the Pennsylvania State Health Department recommends if possible, groups should include the same group members each day. Camps should limit the mixing of children by staggering playground times, keep groups separate for special activities, and consider staggering arrival and drop off times.

And this summer community pools will also be able to open at 75% capacity. The health department says people need to wear masks while out of the pool and try to distance themselves from others while in the water.

