HARRISBURG, Pa. - Election day is around the corner, and Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh Chapman wants your vote to count. She says if you plan to use a mail-in-ballot, don't wait until the last minute.

"To those voters who have yet to return their ballot I say hand-deliver your mail-in-ballot now to your county election office or authorized drop off location," Chapman said at a news conference.

She says as of Tuesday afternoon, about 65 percent of mail-in-ballots have been returned.

Chapman says if you lost or misplaced your mail-in-ballot, you can vote by provisional ballot and the county board will make sure you didn't vote by mail before it's counted. You can also vote in person even if you requested a mail-in ballot, but must bring the mail-in-ballot and declaration envelope with you.

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Chapman says, "Any voter in line by 8 p.m. should stay in line because they will be able to vote."

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that election officials cannot count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that do not have accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes. The court directed the county boards of elections to instead "segregate and preserve" those ballots.