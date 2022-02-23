As the U.S. and other nations impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin is likely to leverage the country's biggest export.
"Russia is one of the leading oil producers globally," said Theresa Podguski, Director of Legislative Affairs at AAA East Central. "Russia could retaliate by withholding oil from the world market."
Some lawmakers speculate the price for a barrel of crude oil could reach $115.
Over the past few days California has seen record prices at the pump. Back in 2008 Pennsylvania saw its record high for a gallon of gas. Right now, prices are the highest they've been since 2014.
It's one of the reasons AAA is recommending tips to improve fuel economy. Things like keeping tires properly inflated, avoiding hard accelerations and slowing down, especially on the highway. Once you start getting over 50 miles per hour, you increase aerodynamic drag and decrease fuel efficiency.
"Reduce your trips. If you can combine errands that will help with your fuel economy. Also lightening your load," Podguski said.
You also want to avoid extended idling and use cruise control if roads aren't wet or icy. Despite high gas prices, experts anticipate 2022 to be a boom year for tourism.
"Traditionally, an increase in gas prices hasn't impacted the choice to travel," Podguski said. "We do believe there is a lot of pent-up demand."
The high for gas in Pennsylvania was set back in July 2008 when the average price was $4.07 a gallon.