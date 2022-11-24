Various organizations around the region are offering a free, hot meal to those in need or alone on Thanksgiving.

Common Ground at Trinity Lutheran Church, 527 Washington St., Reading: Worship at 11 a.m.; meal at noon (Eat in or take out)

Covenant Church, 4000 Route 202, Doylestown, Bucks County: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 575 Main St., Stroudsburg, Monroe County: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Haymakers, 709 Walnut St., Reading: 2 - 6 p.m. (open to all members; takeout meal offered to homeless individuals)

Holy Trinity Church of God (CARE Inc.), 130 W. Buttonwood St., Reading: 10 a.m. - noon.

Hope Rescue Mission, 645 N. 6th St., Reading: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

House of Good Food, McKnight and West Buttonwood streets, Reading: 10 a.m. - noon

Jacques Center at Church of St. Luke, 818 Main St., Stroudsburg, Monroe County: Noon - 2 p.m.

Jordan United Church of Christ, 1837 Church Rd., Allentown: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Eat in or take out)

Kennedy House, 532 Spruce St., Reading: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Walk-ins welcome)

Mother of Worlds Presents: The Harvest at Maria's Restaurant, 404 Penn St. Reading: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. (hot buffet, live music, care packages, donations, giveaways, and all-age clothing drive)

New Bethany Ministries, 333 W. Fourth St., Bethlehem: Noon - 1 p.m.

Operation Address The Homeless (OATH), 221 N. Seventh St., Allentown: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Opportunity House, 430 N. Second St., Reading: 3 p.m. (walk-ins welcome)

Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Co., 5334 Hummingbird Dr., Pocono Summit, Monroe County: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Red Hill Fire Company, 82 E. Fifth St., Red Hill, Montgomery County: Noon - 4 p.m. (Eat in or take out)