As the baby formula shortage continues across the country, President Joe Biden is now using the Defense Production Act to try to get things moving.
"The Defense Production Act gives the government the ability to require suppliers to direct needed resources to infant formula manufacturers before any other customer who may have ordered that good," Biden said.
The law, passed in 1950, was first used during the Korean War. Over the years it has expanded beyond war time. It gives the president power to order companies to produce goods and allocate supplies for a crisis.
It can also prioritize certain activities, like making formula.
The administration will also be flying in formula from overseas.
"I've directed the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services to send aircraft planes overseas to pick up infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards, so we can get it onto store shelves faster," Biden said.
The shortage was intensified by a shutdown of an Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan over a bacterial contamination.
On Thursday, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said the plant should be back in business in around one to two weeks.
"The United States was facing infant formula supply chain stress even before the Abbott Nutrition recall that began in February. The pandemic, the war in Ukraine and labor supply issues have all had an impact," Califf said.
Experts say both measures will still take a while to help.