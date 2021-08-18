New details Wednesday are emerging on the T-Mobile data breach affecting more than 40 million customers.
A statement on the company's website says it believes as many as 850,000 prepaid customers, 7.8 million paid subscribers and "just over" 40 million past or prospective customers who have applied for credit with T-Mobile have been affected.
Eric Robuck, CEO at Valander Cybersecurity in Fleetwood, says it's all too common.
"The bad guys are now large companies - with 401k plans - with 24-hour help lines and insurance. They are nation states - North Korea, China. It's estimated China has up to 75,000 people on their cyber army. Russia," Roebuck said.
The company says no financial information has been released but names, dates of birth, Social Security and driver's license numbers have been compromised, which can allow hackers to open accounts and file taxes in your name.
"Hackers gained access to IMEI numbers which are the international mobile equipment identity numbers," said Joe Walsh, a police officer and an assistant professor of criminal justice at DeSales University. "And the problem with this is if an attacker has that information, it can make it easier for them to gain access to your cell phone number."
Vice News was the first to report an offer on the dark web for T-Mobile's data.
It's still possible more people could be affected.
"Monitor what's going on your credit because if someone sells your Social Security Number that's a huge deal," Roebuck said. "If you're a business, certainly you have to cyber security insurance."
The company is offering two years of credit monitoring service for free.