We all know it's been a hot and dry summer, and rainfall has been scarce. In fact, it's the 7th driest summer in the last 80+ years in the Lehigh Valley, at least through August 18, and the driest summer since 1999.

However, for eastern Pennsylvania, it's not a drought, at least not yet. Meanwhile, parts of North Jersey are officially in a moderate to severe drought.

So why no drought declaration in the Lehigh Valley or Berks County? Well, the answer lies in the fact that it takes a while to get into a drought, and usually it takes a while to get out of one.

Let's compare Boston in Southern New England, now in an extreme drought, Newark in North Jersey, on the edge of a severe drought, and Allentown and Reading, with no drought declaration.

All four cities have had a very dry summer, and are running 5 to 8 inches below average since June 1. Put another way, all four places have seen around or less than half of their normal summer rainfall.

However, New England and North Jersey have been dry all year, with deficits for the year as much as 10 inches.

Back closer to home in the Lehigh Valley and Berks County, February through May saw four straight months that were wetter than average. So for the year as a whole, we're only 1-2 inches below average. And that's the difference between drought and no drought!

But just because there's no drought doesn't minimize how dry it has been, and there are many impacts of the dry weather.

Lawns are increasingly brown and crunchy, and some trees are feeling the stress of the dryness as well, with some early leaf loss or fall color.

Rivers and streams have unusually low water levels and stream flows. And the abnormally dry weather is leading to high water and irrigation costs for farmers and gardeners.

The forecast is mostly dry through the weekend, with some chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and Monday.