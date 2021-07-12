Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild is pushing for the approval of legislation aimed at expanding home care for seniors and people with disabilities, while boosting wages for workers.

Wild joined an online forum Monday in support of a plan to invest more money in care-giving as part of the proposed infrastructure bill.

Wild says an important part of any such investment is to lift up the workforce providing the care.

"Home care workers have been on the front lines this year caring for our most vulnerable populations and putting themselves and their families at risk. And they did this while earning near poverty wages. In fact health care workers are three times more likely to be living at or near the poverty line," Wild said.

In addition to Wild, Sen. Bob Casey is among the federal lawmakers from Pennsylvania supporting the measure. 

