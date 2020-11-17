State leaders across the nation are grappling with the question of whether new restrictions are needed to curb the latest spread of coronavirus.
New Jersey is already tightening things up, as is Philadelphia, which leaves many wondering what's next for the rest of Pennsylvania.
Gov. Tom Wolf and governors from neighboring states held a meeting over the weekend to discuss steps they need to take to help protect the region from the spread of COVID-19.
"We have got to get back in front of this virus as best we can right now," said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, during a news conference Monday, where he announced new restrictions for the state. "I know I speak for all of us up here and say it does not give me or any of us any pleasure to institute these restrictions."
In New Jersey, indoor gatherings are now limited to 10 people, down from 25, as of Tuesday at 6 a.m. Outdoor limits will be reduced to 150 starting next week, down from 500.
Philadelphia also announced new guidelines on Monday, called "Safer at Home" restrictions.
Outdoor dining will still be allowed, but now there will be no indoor dining, no gyms or indoor exercise classes, and all high schools and colleges will go online. The new guidelines are in effect through at least Jan. 1, 2021.
But what about the rest of Pennsylvania?
"We really support the authority of local communities to make decisions in their local areas, according mitigation to what they see in their community," said Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania health secretary, during a virtual media briefing on Monday.
Outside of Philadelphia, restrictions will stay as they are throughout the state, for now.
A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Health told 69 News on Monday that it is "looking at options to ensure Pennsylvanians have access to our health care systems and our hospitals."
"We anticipate making further announcements this week," the state spokesperson said.
Levine said Monday that Pennsylvania has no plans to go back to the red, yellow or green phases, but it's not clear what new restrictions the state might announce.