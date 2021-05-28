WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senate Republicans offered up their $928 billion infrastructure counteroffer on Thursday.
The counteroffer leaves about a $700-billion gap between them and the White House, and a lot to be desired by Democrats.
"An awful lot of what's being proposed by the GOP is not new money," said Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild. "That's just not going to cut it."
The Republican package includes $506 billion for roads and bridges, $98 billion for public transit, $72 billion for water systems, and $65 billion for broadband, just to name a few things.
"It sticks to the core infrastructure features that we talked to initially. It's a serious effort to reach a bipartisan agreement," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R) West Virginia.
But instead of raising corporate taxes, the package would be funded through existing COVID funds or a transportation user fee.
"I don't like the idea of a transportation user fee. I think that amounts to a tax on the middle class and others," Wild said.
Democrats want this done this summer, and seem increasingly prepared to go it alone. They can use the budget reconciliation process to push the bill through.
"We've been talking about infrastructure for as long as I can remember - long before I came to Congress. It is time to stop talking and get this thing done," Wild said.