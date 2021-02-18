With snowy, icy weather happening all across our country affecting travel, neither the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have made it to Pennsylvania as scheduled.
"Moderna was not shipped on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. Pfizer was not shipped on Monday and limited doses were shipped Tuesday or Wednesday," said COVID Response Team Senior Adviser Lindsey Mauldin.
The Pennsylvania Health Department says it's working with the CDC to get things back on track, but, much like the weather, the forecast for the rollout is gloomy.
"There will be a significant backlog of orders for distribution as a result of the adverse weather," Mauldin said.
Mauldin could not give specifics about how backlogged the vaccine will be, but did say the majority of providers would be affected and recommended anyone with an upcoming appointment check to make sure it's still on.
It's the second bit of bad news this week after the DOH announced Wednesday some providers accidentally gave out vaccine meant for second doses. Mauldin says the bad weather will likely affect that too but, again, could not give a more specific answer.
"We again are starting to work with counties and our partners on the ground to make sure they can receive the vaccine that they've been allocated," Mauldin said.
Mauldin also says the DOH is bringing in an outside consulting group to reassess the state distribution plan.
"To make sure that we are providing the most valuable and equitable response I think it's necessary to bring in a consultant to help us work out some of those complexities," Mauldin said.