HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf is speaking out after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to an abortion.
The Pennsylvania governor released a statement Friday morning, shortly after the decision was announced, saying that "abortion services are available and unharmed in Pennsylvania."
But that could change after the midterm elections.
"As long as I am governor, I vow to protect abortion access and reproductive health care in Pennsylvania," he said in the statement.
Read his full statement below.
However, Wolf's term is up after this year, and the state's two-term limit bars him from running again.
Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano faces the state's attorney general, Josh Shapiro, in November's general election.
Shapiro has vowed to uphold abortion rights in Pennsylvania. Mastriano has said he would sign the "heartbeat bill" into law. That would require doctors to determine whether a baby has a heartbeat before performing an abortion.
Abortion is legal in Pennsylvania up until 24 weeks.
The Supreme Court's decision ends constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years. It puts the decision in the state's hands. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Here is Wolf's full statement:
“First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that abortion services are available and unharmed in Pennsylvania by today’s Supreme Court action. Providers may still provide reproductive health care services and patients should continue the health care plan they’ve developed with their physicians.
“Nonetheless, I am deeply disappointed in today’s Supreme Court opinion and the impact this decision will have nationwide. The right to bodily autonomy—and privacy as a whole—is under attack in this country. We must do more to protect the rights of women and pregnant people in every state across the country that doesn’t have a governor willing to wield their veto pen.
“As we approach a critical election cycle here in Pennsylvania, I cannot stress enough how important it is to exercise your personal right to vote. Elections matter.
“This decision did not happen overnight. Right-wing extremists have been strategically planning to dismantle decades long decisions to further their agendas and divide our country with policies designed to infringe upon our freedoms. They have done so one vote at a time, one election at a time across our beloved nation. We cannot allow this to continue.
“Americans are feeling defeated and angry today, and I don’t blame them. However, as long as I am governor, I vow to protect abortion access and reproductive health care in Pennsylvania.
“To women and pregnant people in surrounding states and across the country where this isn’t the case, you are safe here in the commonwealth.”