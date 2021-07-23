HARRISBURG, Pa. | The departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Human Services (DHS) joined officials from the Governor’s Office of Advocacy and Reform, the Governor’s Advisory Commissions on Latino Affairs, Asian Pacific American Affairs, and LGBTQ Affairs, the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and community organizations to reinforce the Wolf Administration’s commitment to promoting trauma-informed and culturally competent mental health and substance use disorder services, that meet the distinct needs of historically marginalized populations and highlight available resources.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made abundantly clear the systemic impact of racism and bigotry, and how resulting inequities can adversely affect the mental and physical health of individuals within historically marginalized groups – including racial and ethnic minorities and the LGTBQ community,” said DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead.
“I encourage anyone struggling with mental-health challenges to contact the Persevere PA Support and Referral Helpline at 1-855-284-2494. The helpline is staffed with professional caseworkers trained in trauma-informed and culturally competent care who can assess needs and provide appropriate referral to community resources to children, teens, adults and special populations, including historically marginalized groups,” she stated.
While studies have shown that the pandemic exacerbated inequities, those inequities existed before COVID-19, officials say. DHS says it identified health equity as a major priority of its ongoing racial equity work in a report released earlier this year, and this includes a focus on mental-health services.
According to the CDC, preliminary overdose data show a 16% increase in overdose deaths across Pennsylvania from 2019 to 2020. More than half of these deaths occurred in Philadelphia, where overdoses among Black individuals spiked by more than 50% during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to University of Pennsylvania researchers.
“The collision of the overdose epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic further brought to light health inequities for particular racial and ethnic populations across Pennsylvania,” said DDAP Secretary Jen Smith. “In our latest round of grant funding to Recovery Community Organizations, we included language specifically related to ensuring minority populations have access to prevention, treatment, and recovery services."
"As you have heard today, the Wolf Administration is committed to ensuring that no matter your race, ethnicity, or background— all Pennsylvanians should have equal access to life-saving resources,” Smith added.
The PA Care Partnership says it builds and promotes equality and trust by including youth, caregivers, providers, and systems that serve children and young adults based on the individual community's strengths and culture to modify how youth, families, government, and communities interact with each other.
This is achieved through a system of care model that incorporates mental health promotion, prevention, early identification, and early intervention in addition to treatment to address the needs of all children, youth, and young adults.
“The past year and a half have challenged many of us during this time of COVID-19. As a result, individuals and families have felt secluded and uncertain of what the future holds. However, help is available as Pennsylvania has a vast array of services and supports, with dedicated staff, who are continually working to increase their trauma awareness and focus on the cultural needs of our children and families diverse needs,” said Mark Durgin, director of PA CARE Partnership. “To find services in your community, consider reaching out to your county's mental health office.”
PA Care Partnership announced it hosts a series of webinars focused on youth and young adults from birth to age 21 and their families, systems, and providers aligned with the System of Care values of being youth and family driven, strength-based and individualized, trauma-informed, and culturally and linguistically competent.
This month, the series includes several webinars on Minority Mental Health Month available online, officials say.
“I welcomed the opportunity to speak about mental health issues in communities of color and within marginalized groups in order to help shed light on the serious place we are in, in terms of the need for help and the current lack of resources and awareness,” said Andrea Fields, executive director of the PA Legislative Black Caucus.
“We have seen an increase of mental health concerns during the pandemic in the Hispanic/Latinx communities and, as a result, the Latinx communities run a higher risk because of the stress of facing discrimination while also trying to navigate through services with language barriers. Our goal is to continue to educate and bring awareness of social services to these minority communities and to aggressively address social determinants of health for our most vulnerable populations,” said Luz Colon, executive director of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs.