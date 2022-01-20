HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf announced $2 million in grants will support area senior community centers and satellite centers.
The Wolf Administration reports the money will support 400 Area Agency on Aging-affiliated Senior Community Centers and 99 Satellite Centers associated with full-time SCCs for the fiscal year 2021-2022.
“Senior Community Centers provide critical social and emotional support for many older Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “I am proud of my administration’s efforts to support these organizations who work as a lifeline to help older Pennsylvanians live happy, fulfilling lives.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging will disburse the funding to 52 Area Agencies on Aging to allocate among all of its eligible centers.
Satellite Centers will also receive funding.
According to a press release from The Wolf Administration, each AAA will receive $4,752 for each eligible full-time SCC and $1,000 for each Satellite Center.
The funding was appropriated by the General Assembly from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
Each SCC and Satellite Center will have the flexibility to spend the funding through June 30, 2023 on a variety of projects.