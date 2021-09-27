HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Wolf Administration announced Monday the planned distribution of millions of dollars in child care funding.
The $655 million is part of the American Rescue Plan and will benefit licensed child care providers.
The administration says the one-time grant funding can be used to cover expenses and provide stabilization to the industry.
“This is an unprecedented amount of funding that we hope and believe will help these businesses and nonprofit organizations shore up their finances, recruit and retain early childhood professionals, and build capacity to serve more children, especially in communities where working families are struggling to access affordable child care options,” Acting Secretary Meg Snead said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on Pennsylvania’s child care industry.
Snead continued to say the child care industry was hit with increased expenses and decreased demand early in the pandemic. Snead says there is a current challenge of staffing shortages and waiting lists for families that need affordable child care to get back to work.
"Our goal with this funding distribution is to offset those challenges and create a pathway for recovery from this pandemic – not just for child care, but for our economy as a whole," continued Snead.
DHS partnered with Penn State’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs to develop a distribution methodology.
The is an online application process.
Child care providers have the discretion to use these dollars for a variety of purposes, which include:
Personnel costs, including for both recruitment and retention efforts, such as sign-on bonuses and pay increases; Operational costs, such as rent or mortgage payments, utilities, maintenance, and insurance; Health and safety costs, such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cleaning and sanitation supplies, and staff professional development related to health and safety practices; Equipment and supplies; Goods and services necessary to maintain or resume child care services;
Mental health services for children and staff; and,
Reimbursement for past COVID-19-related expenses incurred after January 31, 2020.
“Early learning center teachers are critical front-line workers working with a vulnerable population -- young children who do not yet have access to a vaccine -- and our teachers are vulnerable themselves to this dangerous virus,” said Jennifer Ross, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg, which operates the Brenner Family Early Learning Center. “We are truly appreciative of the flexibility we have in how these critical funds can be spent. With ever-changing circumstances, that flexibility is essential.”
Providers will have nine months after their application is approved to use these dollars and provide a report to DHS on how those dollars were used. This one-time funding is available to child care providers with a license in good standing that have been open since March 11, 2021 – or, if temporarily closed, that plan to reopen by the end of September.
More information about the stabilization grants is available online, including a calculator for providers to estimate their grant funding and a comprehensive FAQ document for providers.