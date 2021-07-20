HARRISBURG, Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf announced that nearly $1.5 million in Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act (ESG-CV) funding is being awarded to assist Pennsylvanians experiencing homelessness, and to prevent future homelessness across the state.
“All Pennsylvanians need a safe place to live, and this critical funding will continue to help individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness to get back on their feet,” said Gov. Wolf. “Through trusted, community-based organizations, this program assists families facing homelessness through outreach, local emergency shelters, and rehousing assistance.”
A total of $1,460,280 in ESG-CV funding was approved for 10 organizations in five counties, official reports stated.
For a list of grant recipients, view the official press release online.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided for two allocations of homeless assistance funds to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19, reports say. These grants were meant to be provided among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance, and to support additional homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts created by the pandemic.
The first round of funding was announced in July 2020, officials state. Since then DCED has reportedly awarded additional rounds of funding under ESG-CV, including a special allocation during the winter months of 2020-2021 to address winter emergency shelter needs resulting from the pandemic.
