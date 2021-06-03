HARRISBURG, Pa. | The Pennsylvania Latino Affairs Commission hosted a discussion about the importance of ensuring Latinx communities in Pennsylvania receive reliable and trustworthy information about COVID-19 vaccines.
The panel discussion, led by Second Lady Gisele Fetterman and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson on Thursday, took place during a Facebook Live event entitled Vax Facts: Privacy and Safety for the Latinx Communities.
This event is the third in a series that seeks to provide relevant and accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines, event officials stated, and address the questions of concerned citizens.
Second Lady Fetterman and Acting Physician General Dr. Johnson were joined by panelists Will Gonzalez, Executive Director of Ceiba, and Dr. Sarah Ramirez to answer vaccine-related safety and privacy questions, encourage members of the Latinx community to get vaccinated and promote a healthier, safer Latinx community in Pennsylvania.
“My family experienced the devastation of COVID firsthand with the tragic loss of my uncle and two aunts,” said Second Lady Fetterman. “It makes sense to be hesitant about anything that’s new, but research has shown that getting vaccinated against COVID carries infinitely fewer risks than getting sick with COVID. I was so excited to get the vaccine because I want to do everything I can to keep my family safe from further harm, and I want to help protect the loved ones in your family, too.”
“COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at developing immunity against the virus that causes COVID-19 and preventing severe illness or hospitalization due to the virus,” Acting Physician General Dr. Johnson said. "Currently, everyone age 12 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine, no matter their immigration status. It’s important to remember that the vaccines are also free, so individuals should never be asked for a credit card number or payment to make an appointment."
"We are not going to make progress unless we all get vaccinated,” said Gonzalez. “One of the most important things in life is good health. Let's not be selfish, let's help others get vaccinated. We cannot let lies and other obstacles get in the way of our community's good health.”
The Vax Facts panel discussed topics including where to find accurate and reliable information about vaccines and the importance of privacy and accessibility for all Latinx communities, no matter your immigration status, officials say.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free to everyone who wants it, regardless of immigration status, including people who do not have health insurance. A Social Security Number or government ID are also not required. Any personal information collected by a vaccine provider is confidential and can only be used for public health purposes.
COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, reliable and accessible. Visit the state vaccination website to find a vaccine provider near anyone looking.
Every Thursday, Vax Facts panel discussions will continue to dive into topics around the COVID-19 vaccine, said Vax Facts officials, specifically highlighting vaccine hesitancy and the communities that it effects most.
The next conversation will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 12 p.m. and will focus on vaccine concerns related to the LGBTQ community.
More details from today’s event including the full video and information about the panelists can be found on Facebook. Video of the event will also be available on PAcast.