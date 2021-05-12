HARRISBURG, Pa. | A new, temporary federal assistance program may be saving Pennsylvanians who qualify money on their internet and electronic bills.
The DHS, Labor & Industry, and Education announced Wednesday the availability of the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB), a program that will assist eligible households in paying for internet services and certain electronic devices.
The EBB is a temporary program, that provides a discount of up to $50 per month off a household’s internet bill and some electronic equipment. Additionally, some households can receive a one-time discount of up to $100 towards a tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.
The EBB is limited to one monthly discount, and one device discount per household. The discount is said to be provided by the FCC directly to the service provider, according to DHS.
“The past year has shown us just how essential internet access is in order to connect with our loved ones, our workplaces and schools, and even to basic needs like telehealth and grocery delivery.” said Acting DHS Secretary Meg Snead. “I encourage anybody who has struggled to pay their internet bills to apply for this benefit.”
There are certain qualifications a family or household must meet in order to qualify for the EBB benefits, and that criteria may be found on the FCC website.
Applications for this program open Wednesday, and will end once the funds are exhausted, or six months after the federal Department of Health and Human Services declares the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Service providers will be required to give notice on the last date when the EBB program will end.
To apply for the EBB program visit getemergencybroadband.org to apply online, or visit the FCC website with all of EBB's general information.