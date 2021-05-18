HARRISBURG, Pa. | The Wolf Administration is making waves in the world of Pennsylvania businesses, by granting major funding towards new recovery programs, officials state.
The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced Tuesday that over $500,000 in grants has been awarded to the 10 Partnerships for Regional Economic Performance (PREP) regions across the state, according to a state press release.
“The PREP network plays an integral role in the state’s COVID-19 economic recovery strategy, [...] our partners have provided vital technical assistance and resources to businesses,” said Secretary Davin. “This supplemental funding will enable them to focus additional efforts in our statewide economic recovery efforts.”
The PREP network consists of trained professionals who offer services such as one-one-one counseling, specialized workshops, online training, and financial incentives, according to Davin.
PREP will initiate several unique programs that are aimed at helping businesses recover and succeed throughout the state, officials stated. Some of these services could include anything from addressing cybersecurity awareness, to training in services like 3-D printing or business development.
The regional PREP network will coordinate services offered by local, economic development service providers, and assist in complementary economic and workforce development according to the state press release.
To access these resources and learn more about PREP services, visit the DCED's website.