ARDMORE, Pa. | In a visit to Chestnutwold Elementary School in the School District of Haverford Township, the Department of Education (PDE) says it highlighted the importance of education funding and Governor Wolf’s ongoing commitment to ensure Pennsylvania continues to invest in education.
“By investing in our schools and students we are investing in the future of Pennsylvania. Visiting schools across the commonwealth proves just how important education funding is,” said PDE Executive Deputy Secretary Dr. Debora Carrera.
“Equitable funding has the power to create sustained improvements and positive outcomes among our students, teachers, faculty, staff, and school communities.”
Education stakeholders from the School District of Haverford Township say they know how important Governor Wolf’s historic investment is and how increased funding can positively impact school communities.
"The district is excited to share our focus on the needs of each student through a multi-tiered system of support. ARP ESSER funding is allowing us the opportunity to provide training as well as staff to implement our strategic plan which bolsters the success of our students," said Superintendent Dr. Maureen Reusche.
Continuing the Governor’s support for education across the commonwealth, officials say his final budget proposes $1.55 billion in basic education funding, and $200 million for special education.
During the past seven years, Governor Wolf has secured an additional $1.8 billion in funding for pre-K through college, including more than $1.1 billion for basic education, $190 million for special education, and $40 million for career and technical education.
The 2022-23 budget builds on these education and workforce development programs, further extending high-quality education to more Pennsylvanians; and laying a strong foundation for Pennsylvania’s future workers, citizens, and leaders.
For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Education, please visit the website.