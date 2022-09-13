HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's top elections official is urging all residents who are eligible to vote to cast their ballots for the upcoming midterm election.

Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman and the directors of the Governor's Advisory Commission held a news conference in Harrisburg Tuesday.

Chapman said Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has already made efforts to expand voter access, like adding Spanish and Chinese-language materials to the online voter registration portal and creating a year-round voter hotline.

Commission officials called on minority communities to make their voting choices known this November.

"When we speak of gun violence, leadership matters. When we speak of obtaining quality education for our youth, leadership matters. When we speak of bettering our communities, leadership matters," said LaDeshia Maxwell, Executive Director of the Commission on African-American Affairs.

There are some election deadlines starting next month.

All paper voter registration forms must be turned in to your county's board of elections by October 24. Applications for a mail-in or absentee ballot must be turned in by November 1.

The general election will be on November 8.