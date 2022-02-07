HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Wolf Administration is shinning the spotlight on a partnership that's goal is to increase the workforce within the agribusiness.
The Department of Labor and Industry said The GIANT Company, workforce development organizations, three academic institutions and Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education Foundation are teaming up to provide training for emerging jobs in agribusiness.
The partnership for the effort was made possible by a recent $250,000 Industry Partnership grant from the Department.
The project will build on an existing leadership program created for incumbent GIANT Company employees by expanding to include additional occupations and also serve dislocated workers – particularly within underserved populations -- in the southcentral Pennsylvania region.
Shippensburg University, Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) and the Harrisburg University of Science of Technology are developing curriculum and credited education to put workers on a successful career pathway within agribusiness, including transportation/warehousing and manufacturing.
“Through the grant and this unique collaboration, stakeholders will work to address upskilling needs for food manufacturers and grocery retailers like The GIANT Company across the midstate,” said Matt Lutcavage, Vice President of Team Experience and Chief Human Resources Officer for The GIANT Company. “Together, we’ll work to reskill dislocated workers and skill potential workers for two of the commonwealth’s most in-demand industries: agribusiness and transportation and warehousing – industries our company is forever grateful for and reliant upon.”
Several workforce development programs designed to meet local employer needs have been created, which include the Keystone Economic Development and Workforce Command Center, launched in 2019.
This strategic public-private partnership helps to identify and address barriers to work, the skills gaps, and worker shortages in Pennsylvania.