HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Wolf administration recognized September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Tuesday.

Leadership from multiple state agencies were joined by advocates from Prevent Suicide PA to raise awareness.

More than 1 million adults attempt suicide annually in the United States.

In 2020 about 1700 people died by suicide in Pennsylvania alone.

The government launched the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline nationwide this summer.

It provides free crisis response support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.