HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's health secretary says the National Guard has been "absolutely vital" in the state's response to the pandemic.
Dr. Rachel Levine thanked the Pennsylvania National Guard on behalf of the Wolf administration Thursday for its service these past eight months.
She said the National Guard spent more than 350,000 hours providing assistance, like going into long-term care facilities that were dealing with staffing shortages.
She said Guard members served meals, cleaned, performed infection-control training, and conducted COVID-19 tests.
"These men and women in the National Guard deserve our unwavering thanks for the work that they have done and they continue to do right now," Levine said.
Levine says all of their work is essential in ensuring that the residents of long-term care facilities are cared for, and that they have "saved lives."