NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's administration is urging residents to test their homes for radon gas.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, in conjunction with the American Lung Association is encouraging Pennsylvanians to perform radon tests in their homes, according to a release from the DEP.
As part of its targeted campaign, DEP’s Bureau of Radiation Protection has awarded a grant to the ALAPA and is working with them to offer a limited number of free radon test kits to residents in East Whiteland Township in Chester County, which was among this year's targeted municipalities, the release said Thursday.
For over 20 years, DEP has been using a Targeted Radon Survey campaign to identify municipalities for radon outreach in an effort to increase public awareness and radon testing.
“Pennsylvania’s geology is the reason 40 percent of the homes in our commonwealth have more radon than the federally recommended guideline,” said DEP Regional Director Pat Patterson. “Doing a simple radon test is one the easiest and more practical actions Pennsylvanians can take to keep their homes safe and families healthy.”
The gas is a naturally occurring, odorless, colorless and radioactive gas that enters homes from cracks in the ground. The DEP said radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer.
Those living in East Whiteland Township that would like a free radon test kit from the ALAPA should visit The American Lung Association's website. A kit will be mailed from DEP lab with the next several weeks with instructions and return postage.
A video on the DEP website provides radon testing instructions.
The DEP said further those not living in a targeted area are still strongly encouraged to test for radon. It said kits can also be purchased from hardware stores and are simple to use.