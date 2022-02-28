WEST CHESTER, Pa. | During a visit to Cheyney University, First Lady Frances Wolf and Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Deputy Secretary and Commissioner of the Office of Postsecondary and Higher Education Dr. Tanya Garcia celebrated the 185th anniversary of the university.
Official reports say they also highlighted significant investments in sexual harassment awareness on college campuses through It's On Us PA programming.
"Our historically black colleges and universities have been instrumental to our postsecondary education system by preparing Pennsylvania's students to share their talents with the world. Their excellence is undeniable," said First Lady Frances Wolf. "To truly empower college students to succeed in their educational journey, we must support them both in and out of the classroom, and initiatives like It's On Us PA do just that."
Part of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), Cheyney University is one of two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Pennsylvania.
Founded in 1837 as the African Institute, the university eventually became known as Cheyney University of Pennsylvania after relocation to businessman George Cheyney's farm in the 1900s.