HARRISBURG, Pa. | As vaccinations roll out and the spread of the virus lessens, the Wolf administration will increase indoor and outdoor gathering capacity, according to the governor's office of communications.
The Wolf Administration announced on Tuesday that event capacity will be increased to 50 percent for indoor events, and increased to 75 percent for outdoor events effective Monday, May 17.
“We recognize the significant strain businesses have faced during COVID-19 mitigation efforts," said Governor Wolf. "Throughout the last year and a half, we have seen businesses continue to put the safety of their patrons first, and I believe they will continue to do so even with this capacity increase.”
This update will not prevent other institutions, such as school districts, restaurants, or venues from continuing and implementing their own COVID-specific regulations.
Face masks are still being required to attend all forms of social events or gatherings in accordance with CDC guidelines. According to the CDC, some individuals who are fully vaccinated may be exempt from wearing a mask in certain settings.
More information on mask guidelines can be found on on the Pennsylvania's Department of Health website.
“As we continue implementing our reopening plan as quickly as possible, the safety of Pennsylvanians remains at the forefront of our decision making,” said Gov. Wolf.