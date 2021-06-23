YORK, Pa. | First Lady Frances Wolf, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Aging Secretary Robert Torres joined a group of older Pennsylvanians at Crispus Attucks Active Living Center in York to hear their first-hand experiences with Pennsylvania's food assistance programs on Wednesday.
Reports say they shared what they enjoy with the program, what could be improved, their ideal program offerings, and barriers to knowledge of access to programs.
"We have made great progress in ensuring Pennsylvania's seniors have access to nutritious foods, but there are still challenges like transportation and general awareness of food assistance that need to be addressed," said First Lady Wolf.
"One of the best things that we can do is hear from our senior community directly, so that we can make the needed adjustments to our programs, removing the barriers between them and healthy food options," she added.
The Wolf Administration says it has long focused on improving food security for all Pennsylvanians. That focus strengthened as Pennsylvania bore the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and now works towards recovery.
However, as food banks adapted throughout the pandemic to mitigate against the risk of COVID-19, seniors in need were the beneficiary of program improvements that reduced barriers to access such as delivery and drive-through.
The listening session hosted Wednesday reportedly served as an opportunity to hear pandemic stories from seniors who rely on various food assistance programs - such as the Senior Food Box Program - and learn ways to continue improving the delivery of food assistance programs to seniors, remove road blocks for receiving food and improve awareness of programs available to seniors in need.