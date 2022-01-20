HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says he's making another effort to stop gun violence across the state.
He announced Thursday that $15.7 million will go toward supporting community-based programs designed to prevent gun violence.
Citing the CDC, Wolf said Pennsylvania saw more than 1700 fatal shootings in 2020, a 13% increase from 2019.
He said community organizations are the groups that can really make a difference.
"And I want to point that out. That's community organizations. That's not some big institution out there somewhere. It's community organizations that know what's going on on the ground, that can make a difference in their communities," Wolf said.
The extra $15 million being invested is on top of the $8 million of state money already funded in grants. That round of money is set to go out by March.