HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is celebrating a new federal law that will soon protect patients from surprise medical bills.

He talked Monday about The No Surprises Act that will take effect on Jan. 1.

It will stop surprise medical bills, or unexpected bills patients receive when they unintentionally get treated by a provider outside their health plan's network at an in-network facility.

Some bills can cost thousands of dollars.

Wolf said that oftentimes, this forces people to choose between going to the doctor and putting food on the table.

"So look, when you're going through a major emergency care, surgery, you really don't get to choose who's going to save your life," Wolf said.

Wolf also signed an executive order Monday designating the Pennsylvania Insurance Department as the lead agency to help implement The No Surprises Act across the state.

