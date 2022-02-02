HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania’s governor and his Democratic allies in the Legislature are laying out their proposal to spend federal pandemic relief money on workers, environmental programs and a one-time property tax subsidy for lower-income homeowners and renters.
The plan was announced Wednesday, less than a week before Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to present his 2022-23 state budget proposal to the Republican-majority General Assembly.
Lawmakers would have to approve the spending for the plan to take effect.
The $1.7 billion Democratic proposal’s largest category is $500 million to help families pay for child care, household expenses and classes, training and licenses to obtain greater skills and boost their incomes.
The COVID Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program would provide grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to small businesses that have been economically impacted by the pandemic, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Among other things, businesses can use the grants to cover operating expenses and access technical assistance, including training and guidance to stabilize and relaunch their businesses, according to the governor's office.
The governor's office says the program would prioritize women- and minority-owned businesses and rural communities. Wolf is proposing to recapitalize the program at $225 million to help approximately 11,000 additional businesses.
The plan calls for investing an additional $204 million into the existing Property Tax Rent Rebate program for a one-time bonus rebate to current program users. The investment would double existing rebates, the governor's office said. An estimated 466,000 Pennsylvanians would receive an additional average rebate of $475.
The governor's office says the plan would give health care providers resources to recruit and retain a skilled workforce. The plan calls for $250 million for long-term care recruitment and retention incentives and workforce development initiatives to grow the health care workforce.
The plan would provide $40 million for the behavioral health workforce to expand county mental health programs, as well as $35 million to expand the student loan forgiveness program at PHEAA to include additional critical health care workers.
The plan proposes new funding for the Growing Greener conservation and recreation program as well as for agriculture conservation programs, such as the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program and the existing Agriculture Conservation Excellence Grant Program.
The governor's office says the funds for the plan would come from the American Rescue Plan Act, which is federal money. The plan would not pull from any general fund appropriations.