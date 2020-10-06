HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to announce new capacity limits on events in Pennsylvania.
State Sen. Lisa Boscola's office confirmed the new limits will apply to all indoor and outdoor events, and will go into place on Friday.
An announcement is expected around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Confirmed from Sen Boscola’s office: Governor Wolf will announce today at 10am new limits for indoor and outdoor events. More details expected within the hour. Plan will go into place this Friday. @69News— Ali Reid (@alireidtv) October 6, 2020