FILE - PA Gov. Tom Wolf 2-8-2022

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf delivers his budget address for the 2022-23 fiscal year to a joint session of the Pennsylvania House and Senate in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Wolf is accompanied by House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, left, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

 AP Photo / Matt Rourke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers are launching into the busiest stretch of their year.

These last weeks of June are vastly different this year than any other in memory because they have billions of extra dollars to spread around.

Assembling a spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1 will play out in the shadow of partisan fights over abortion rights and gun violence. A Democrat, Wolf wants about $1.8 billion more for instruction, operations and special education in public schools, or about one-fifth more.

Republicans preach restraint, worrying over projections that the economy is heading for a slowdown.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.