HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania has reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the 14th day in a row.
State Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said we are in the fall resurgence and there is significant community spread. She reported more than 1100 new cases Monday and more than 1200 infections Sunday. The statewide total is now more than 183,000.
She said a trend they are monitoring is the state's positivity rate, which is now at 4.3 percent. In 21 counties it's at 5 percent.
The other trend is children infected with the virus.
"Over the last two weeks we have recorded over 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in school age children which are ages 5 through 18," Levine said. "The percent of cases we've seen in 13-18 year olds is higher since it has been since the beginning of the pandemic over September and October."
Levine says case investigators and contact tracers are helping them zero in on where people are getting infected. She urged everyone to be more vigilant by wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and avoiding gatherings.