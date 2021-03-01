Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

 Commonwealth Media Services

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is loosening some COVID-19 restrictions.

"Pennsylvania is taking a measured approach to revising or lifting mitigation orders," Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday, in a news release.

The state is easing restrictions on large gatherings.

Indoor events can now have 15% of the maximum occupancy, and outdoor events are now capped at 20%, regardless of venue size, as long as 6-foot social distancing can still be followed.

Masks must still be worn.

Additionally, the state is lifting the out-of-state travel restrictions it implemented in November. The order that required anyone entering Pennsylvania to test negative or quarantine has been rescinded.

It comes as Pennsylvania continues to see cases drop, and more people get vaccinated. The state said as of Feb. 26, 14% of the state population under the health department's jurisdiction has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Wolf urged caution though, and said Pennsylvanians should still follow mitigation orders in place.

"We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery. We are lifting mitigation efforts only when we believe it is safe to do so," he said in a statement.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.