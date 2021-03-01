HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is loosening some COVID-19 restrictions.
"Pennsylvania is taking a measured approach to revising or lifting mitigation orders," Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday, in a news release.
The state is easing restrictions on large gatherings.
Indoor events can now have 15% of the maximum occupancy, and outdoor events are now capped at 20%, regardless of venue size, as long as 6-foot social distancing can still be followed.
Masks must still be worn.
Additionally, the state is lifting the out-of-state travel restrictions it implemented in November. The order that required anyone entering Pennsylvania to test negative or quarantine has been rescinded.
It comes as Pennsylvania continues to see cases drop, and more people get vaccinated. The state said as of Feb. 26, 14% of the state population under the health department's jurisdiction has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Wolf urged caution though, and said Pennsylvanians should still follow mitigation orders in place.
"We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery. We are lifting mitigation efforts only when we believe it is safe to do so," he said in a statement.