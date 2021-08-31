HARRISBURG, Pa. - Students will be required to wear masks in Pennsylvania this fall.
Gov. Tom Wolf joined the departments of Health, Human Services and Education Tuesday to discuss the current state of COVID-19 and a new Secretary of Health order requiring masks to be worn inside K-12 school buildings, early learning programs and child care providers.
The order takes effect 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The order applies to everyone indoors at K-12 public schools, including brick and mortar and cyber charter schools, private and parochial schools, career and technical centers, and intermediate units, the governor's office said. The order also applies to early learning programs and child care providers for children ages two and older, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The order outlines the situations when a mask must be worn and includes limited exceptions to the face-covering requirement. The order does not apply to school sports or outdoor activities.
Failure to implement or follow the order may subject a person to penalties under the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955 and exposure to personal liability, according to the governor's office.
Last week, the governor sent a letter asking Republican legislative leaders to pass legislation requiring mask wearing in schools and at child care facilities. Republican leaders declined to do so.
“My office has received an outpouring of messages from parents asking the administration to protect all children by requiring masks in schools,” said Gov. Wolf. “The science is clear. The delta variant is highly transmissible and dangerous to the unvaccinated, many of whom are children too young to receive the vaccine. Requiring masks in schools will keep our students safer and in the classroom, where we all want them to be.
“I preferred for local school boards to make this decision. Unfortunately, an aggressive nationwide campaign is spreading misinformation about mask-wearing and pressuring and intimidating school districts to reject mask policies that will keep kids safe and in school. As we see cases among children increase in Pennsylvania and throughout the country, this is especially dangerous and challenging as we seek to keep kids in school and maintain a safe and healthy learning environment.”
“The reality we are living in now is much different than it was just a month ago,” said Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam. “With case counts increasing, the situation has reached the point that we need to take this action to protect our children, teachers and staff. The science is clear. If we want to keep our schools open, maintain classroom learning and allow sports and other activities to continue, masking significantly increases our chances of doing so.”
Universal masking in schools, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend, reduces the risk that entire classrooms will need to quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 case, the governor's office said.
The order seeks to ensure Pennsylvania’s children are participating in classroom learning without constant disruptions, the governor's office said.
The delta variant has been a driving force of the pandemic since the end of the previous school year, according to the governor's office. The variant is more contagious than the original strain of the virus. Since July when schools first began discussing health and safety plans, Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 caseload has increased from less than 300 a day to more than 3,000 a day – with cases among school aged children increasing by more than 11,000 in the last month, and by more than 79,000 from January 2021 to August 2021, according to the governor's office.
New cases of COVID-19 among children enrolled in licensed child care facilities have increased significantly in recent months, according to data reported to DHS by child care providers. For example, on June 4, child care providers reported eight cases of COVID-19 among children in the previous week, the governor's office said.
The Wolf administration says it continues to urge eligible Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated. There is currently no vaccine approved for children under 12 years old. For eligible adolescents in Pennsylvania, 18.2 percent of children ages 12-14 are fully vaccinated and 38.3 percent of children ages 15-19 are fully vaccinated.