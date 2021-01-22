Gov Tom Wolf Secretary of Health Rachel Levine file

(File photo) Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf is elevating two officials involved in his administration’s response to the coronavirus to replace the departing Dr. Rachel Levine as his health secretary and physician general.

Wolf said Friday he intends to nominate a deputy chief of staff, Alison Beam, to take over as secretary of the Department of Health.

Wolf, meanwhile, elevated Dr. Wendy Braund, the COVID-19 response director for the department, to the position of the acting interim physician general. Beam has helped coordinate the administration’s pandemic response.

Levine’s last day was to be Friday, as she prepares to become President Joe Biden’s nominee to be his assistant secretary of health.

